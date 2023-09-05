Left Menu

Research should cater to underprivileged sections of society: Anil Sahasrabudhe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 20:35 IST
Research should cater to underprivileged sections of society: Anil Sahasrabudhe
  • Country:
  • India

The chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), Anil Sahasrabudhe, on Tuesday said research should be ''well-grounded'' and cater to underprivileged sections of society.

He was addressing the Research Awards Distribution Ceremony at the Ambedkar University, in which 24 faculty members were felicitated.

Four faculty members were conferred the 'Commendable Researcher' award, the university said in a statement.

The research topics of commendable researchers comprised primary education, Covid pandemic, artificial intelligence (AI), adoption of electric vehicles in India, and food security.

''India is gradually becoming a digital superpower, and it would be further useful for research to be well-grounded and attending to the underprivileged sections of the society,'' Sahasrabudhe said at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023