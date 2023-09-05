Research should cater to underprivileged sections of society: Anil Sahasrabudhe
- Country:
- India
The chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), Anil Sahasrabudhe, on Tuesday said research should be ''well-grounded'' and cater to underprivileged sections of society.
He was addressing the Research Awards Distribution Ceremony at the Ambedkar University, in which 24 faculty members were felicitated.
Four faculty members were conferred the 'Commendable Researcher' award, the university said in a statement.
The research topics of commendable researchers comprised primary education, Covid pandemic, artificial intelligence (AI), adoption of electric vehicles in India, and food security.
''India is gradually becoming a digital superpower, and it would be further useful for research to be well-grounded and attending to the underprivileged sections of the society,'' Sahasrabudhe said at the event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan appears before EOW over ‘irregularities’ in khichdi distribution during COVID
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more
Mumbai: EOW questions Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan over ‘irregularities’ in khichdi distribution during COVID
Mumbai logs 14 new COVID-19 cases; fourth double digit daily count in a week
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more