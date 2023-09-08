Delhi LG to monitor security situation during G20 Summit: Raj Niwas

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena will remain in constant touch with the city police commissioner and will monitor the security situation in the national capital during the G20 Summit, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

According to officials, Saxena will be in constant touch with the command room of the Delhi Police control room at the police headquarters. ''He will remain in touch with the police commissioner, and will keep an eye on every road and hotel detailed for G20 requirements, apart from taking live updates of the development in the city, through the hi-tech gadgets installed at the control room,'' they said. Saxena had recently visited the control room where he was informed that live visuals would be captured by more than 5,000 CCTVs installed in different parts of the city and sent to the control room round the clock.

Two teams comprising 25 security personnel will be monitoring them in different shifts.

The control room receives district-wise visuals and a special command room has been set up for 30 senior police officials to monitor the minutest of developments in the city and its roads, officials said. Two giant screens in which images can be magnified have been also installed at the control room, which also has other regular-sized monitors.

The control room is also manned by technical experts to ensure that everything goes without any glitch. The police commissioner apprised the LG that they are collecting information from each district round the clock and that there has been adequate deployment of police personnel, officials said. Saxena visited areas that are likely to be visited by delegates of the summit, and inquired about the security arrangements at highly sensitive places, they said. Apart from VVIP areas, high-resolution CCTVs have also been installed in sensitive parts of the city that have previously witnessed trouble.

