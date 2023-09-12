BlueStone's 'Big Gold Upgrade' Redefines Old Gold Exchange with Elegance!

India's premier omnichannel fine jewellery brands, has made a disruptive move with a first-of-its-kind offer: The Big Gold Upgrade. It's aimed to offer design-led creations aligned with the modern jewellery preferences of today's buyers at the best value. The 'Big Gold Upgrade' provides higher carat value alongside the latest jewellery designs while preserving the emotional significance of old gold.

The 'Big Gold Upgrade' is an endeavour exceeding the conventional journey of old jewellery. It's all about transitioning fine jewellery from the safe confines of lockers to the vibrant realm of wardrobes. The crux of the offering lies in empowering customers to swap their Old Gold for newer, more stylish pieces across 170+ BlueStone stores. The shift is quite substantial - 18Kt Gold acquires the stature of 22kt value while 22kt will be valued at 24kt. Their core mission is to give customers the maximal value for their old gold. BlueStone goes beyond enhancing your jewellery by adding love and glam to your cherished pieces to make them outshine all expectations! Harshna Pasari, Head of Marketing at BlueStone, said, "The Big Gold Upgrade is a shining example of our unwavering commitment to the ever-evolving needs of modern customers. We intend to introduce exquisite jewellery designs to their wardrobes while safeguarding the emotional and investment value of their old gold pieces." BlueStone is revolutionizing perspectives across generations by upgrading their repertoire with the newest designs. Recognizing the precious significance of old gold, the 'Big Gold Upgrade' preserves and amplifies its worth.

About BlueStone BlueStone, founded in Bangalore in 2011, is one of India's largest digital-first fine jewellery brands. The culmination of a rapidly-evolving consumer preference to shop online and the legacy jewellery industry's low digital adoption, the trusted brand is synonymous with modernity and digitization.

BlueStone has transformed the jewellery space by creating an endless aisle online with experiential stores offline, delivering a seamless omnichannel journey for cosmopolitan couples. Their proprietary tech stack enables consumers to customize their purchases from design to delivery, thus making the brand an intimate part of celebrating momentous milestones.

With over 170+ retail stores nationwide, BlueStone has satiated the customers' desires by crafting 8000+ contemporary creations across 100+ collections - each with a unique story and inspiration.

