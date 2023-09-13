Adani Enterprises arm to produce 5.2 MW series wind turbine generators

Adani Enterprises Ltd said on Wednesday that its arm Adani New Industries Ltd has received a key international certification and will now be able to start production of 5.2 MW series wind turbine generators for global markets.

The company was so far manufacturing and supplying 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) for domestic wind industry players. ''Adani Wind's 5.2 MW WTGs, which are India's largest, have received type certification from WindGuard GmbH. The certification enables Adani Wind to start series production for global markets,'' Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) said in a regulatory filing. Adani Wind is the wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. The certification to standards relating to equipment for use in renewable energy applications affirms that the company's 5.2 MW WTG meets highest quality and safety standards and provides international recognition to this turbine, the filing said. ''The type certificate reaffirms the quality and robustness of our 5.2 MW WTG platform built to bring down Levelised Cost of Energy,'' ANIL Director Vneet Jaain said in the filing. ''The certification is a boost to our endeavour of making India the global manufacturing hub for renewable equipment. We are focused on building a portfolio of high-yield next generation wind turbines made in India and are well-poised to cater to the global wind energy demand,'' he said. Adani Wind's 5.2 MW wind turbine features a rotor diameter of 160 metres and a tip height of 200 metres, making it one of the most powerful onshore wind turbines in the world, the filing said. The 5.2 MW WTG is developed by Adani Wind in collaboration with W2E Wind to Energy GmbH, Germany at its plant in Kutch, Gujarat, it added.

