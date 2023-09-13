Left Menu

Adani Enterprises arm to produce 5.2 MW series wind turbine generators

Adani Enterprises Ltd said on Wednesday that its arm Adani New Industries Ltd has received a key international certification and will now be able to start production of 5.2 MW series wind turbine generators for global markets.The company was so far manufacturing and supplying 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generators WTGs for domestic wind industry players.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 21:36 IST
Adani Enterprises arm to produce 5.2 MW series wind turbine generators
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Enterprises Ltd said on Wednesday that its arm Adani New Industries Ltd has received a key international certification and will now be able to start production of 5.2 MW series wind turbine generators for global markets.

The company was so far manufacturing and supplying 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) for domestic wind industry players. ''Adani Wind's 5.2 MW WTGs, which are India's largest, have received type certification from WindGuard GmbH. The certification enables Adani Wind to start series production for global markets,'' Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) said in a regulatory filing. Adani Wind is the wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. The certification to standards relating to equipment for use in renewable energy applications affirms that the company's 5.2 MW WTG meets highest quality and safety standards and provides international recognition to this turbine, the filing said. ''The type certificate reaffirms the quality and robustness of our 5.2 MW WTG platform built to bring down Levelised Cost of Energy,'' ANIL Director Vneet Jaain said in the filing. ''The certification is a boost to our endeavour of making India the global manufacturing hub for renewable equipment. We are focused on building a portfolio of high-yield next generation wind turbines made in India and are well-poised to cater to the global wind energy demand,'' he said. Adani Wind's 5.2 MW wind turbine features a rotor diameter of 160 metres and a tip height of 200 metres, making it one of the most powerful onshore wind turbines in the world, the filing said. The 5.2 MW WTG is developed by Adani Wind in collaboration with W2E Wind to Energy GmbH, Germany at its plant in Kutch, Gujarat, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023