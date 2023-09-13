Left Menu

Volvo Car India starts deliveries of luxury electric car C40 Recharge

The Indian arm of the Swedish luxury car maker Volvo rolled out its first ground-up electric car in the domestic market on September 5 at an introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh sans taxes.The premium car company launched its first locally-assembled pure electric SUV XC40 Recharge in July last year.

Volvo Car India has commenced deliveries of its recently-launched electric car C40 Recharge with Kerala and Tamil Nadu to begin with, the company said on Wednesday. The Indian arm of the Swedish luxury car maker Volvo rolled out its first ground-up electric car in the domestic market on September 5 at an introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh (sans taxes).

The premium car company launched its first locally-assembled pure electric SUV XC40 Recharge in July last year. ''Deliveries of the first born electric C40 Recharge are important milestone in our journey towards becoming an all-electric company by 2030. The C40 Recharge is the second car which is being delivered under our ambitious Online Direct Sales model," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo Car India.

The C40 Recharge is only sold online directly by the company. Customers can place orders online with a refundable deposit of Rs 1 lakh on Volvo Car India website. This is the second EV model from Volvo in India getting assembled at the company's plant at Hosakote in Bengaluru. The car maker also said that its pan-India retail partners will continue to support customers towards sales delivery by providing on ground support.

