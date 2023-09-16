Automatic labeling of suspected spam messages in Google Voice

Late last year, Google introduced a "suspected spam caller" label on all calls in Google Voice to protect users from unwanted calls and potentially harmful scams. The feature is now expanding to SMS messages on Android and iOS devices.

Using advanced artificial intelligence, Google identifies spam calls and shows the spam label on the incoming call screen and in the user’s call history. With the latest update, you will see these labels within the message too, with the option to:

Confirm a suspected spam message, which causes future messages from that number to go directly into the spam folder.

Mark a labeled message as not spam, following which the suspected spam label is never displayed for that number again.

This update is rolling out now to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains at an extended pace and may potentially take longer than 15 days to be fully visible. It will be available to Google Voice Starter, Standard, and Premier customers, as well as users with personal accounts in the United States.

Meanwhile, Google Contacts and various Google Workspace product users will soon begin to notice birthday decorations when hovering over another user’s people card. Birthday decorations will be displayed on your birthday if you’ve added your birthday to your Google Account profile and you’ve set the information to be visible to other people who use Google services.

"This small change can have a big impact on building deeper connections with your colleagues and stakeholders," Google said.

Birthday decorations will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.