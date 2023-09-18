Left Menu

CyberPeace wraps up its inaugural Global CyberPeace Summit in collaboration with Civil 20, G20 India

The aim is to enhance global cybersecurity cooperation, reinforce responsible state behaviour in cyberspace and create a safe space online for everyone, said Lt Gen Dr. Rajesh Pant Retd, Former National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India.Recognizing the leadership and the instrumental role of G20 nations in shaping the global cyber landscape, this initiative calls upon them to champion these principles and reinforce their commitment to an open, secure, and resilient cyberspace.Major Vineet Kumar, Founder of CyberPeace said, The Global CyberPeace Summit showcases our unwavering commitment to fostering collaboration, resilience, and unity in the ever-evolving cyberspace landscape.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 15:01 IST
CyberPeace wraps up its inaugural Global CyberPeace Summit in collaboration with Civil 20, G20 India
  • Country:
  • India

CyberPeace, in collaboration with the Civil 20, G20 India, with United Service Institution of India as it's knowledge partner concluded its inaugural CyberPeace Summit on September 1, 2023, at New Delhi, with Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Center (NCIIPC), Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In); Tech and Cybersecurity Companies like Zoom, Meta, InMobi, GMR Group, Autobot Infosec; Global organizations like Internet Society, ICANN, MANRS, APNIC, Africa Cyber Defence Forum, Globethics; Indian organizations like DELNET, India Foundation, SIA India; Academia Institutions like NLU Delhi, Bangalore and Bhopal; ISB Hyderabad, Rashtriya Raksha University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, SAKEC Mumbai as supporters.

The Summit, a gathering of global cyber specialists, policymakers, industry executives and digital enthusiasts, was attended by some of the world's most notable figures, including Ms. Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President & Dy NSA Cyber, United States of America; Mr. Suresh Yadav, The Commonwealth Secretariat; Ms. Esti Peshin, Israel Aerospace; Mr. Pablo Hinojosa, APNIC; Mr. Jay Gullish, USIBC; Ms. Genie Sugene Gan, Kaspersky; Mr. Gilbert Nyandeje, Africa Cyber Defence Forum, Mr. Scott James, Indiana University; Lt Gen MU Nair, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India; Mr. SN Pradhan, IPS, Director General, NCB India; Mr. Navin Singh, IPS, Director General, NCIIPC and Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In.

''The Delhi Declaration and CyberPeace Protocol mark a transformative step towards safer, inclusive, and resilient cyberspace. The aim is to enhance global cybersecurity cooperation, reinforce responsible state behaviour in cyberspace and create a safe space online for everyone,'' said Lt Gen (Dr.) Rajesh Pant (Retd), Former National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India.

Recognizing the leadership and the instrumental role of G20 nations in shaping the global cyber landscape, this initiative calls upon them to champion these principles and reinforce their commitment to an open, secure, and resilient cyberspace.

Major Vineet Kumar, Founder of CyberPeace said, ''The Global CyberPeace Summit showcases our unwavering commitment to fostering collaboration, resilience, and unity in the ever-evolving cyberspace landscape. As we join forces with cyber stakeholders from around the world, we're not just envisioning the future – we're shaping it.'' The CyberPeace Summit also celebrated contributions of individuals in the field of cyberpeace through CyberPeace Honours and eRaksha Awards.

To know more: https://www.cyberpeace.org/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213354/CyberPeace.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213353/CyberPeace_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023