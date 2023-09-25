Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 15:18 IST
Servokon Systems to invest Rs 200 cr to set up transformer manufacturing unit
Servokon Systems on Monday said it will invest Rs 200 crore to set up a transformers manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh.

The company plans to manufacture transformers of up to 220 KV at the proposed project in Hapur, a company statement said.

The foundation stone for the facility will be laid soon, it said.

Servokon Systems Ltd is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of power conditioning products in the industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

