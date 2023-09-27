Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 21:41 IST
Reliance Brands introduces global luxury label AFEW Rahul Mishra
Reliance Brands Ltd in collaboration with Indian designer Rahul Mishra has launched a new global luxury label, AFEW Rahul Mishra.

The inaugural easy-to-wear collection was presented on Wednesday at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris among global retailers, fashion press and celebrities, Reliance Brands said in a statement.

Curated by renowned stylist Jenke Tailly, this collection features a lineup of women's clothing, complemented by a selection of jewellery, bags, and shoes.

In the coming months, AFEW Rahul Mishra will be available on AFEW.RahulMishra.in and at Rahul Mishra flagship stores, followed by exclusive AFEW Rahul Mishra stores in key fashion cities.

''The launch during Paris Fashion Week propels the brand onto a global stage, reaching the most discerning global audience looking for functional everyday pieces elevated by a couturier's touch,'' said Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brand.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the holding company of Reliance Industries' retail business.

Its current portfolio of brand partnerships include Armani Exchange, Burberry, Canali, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss Jimmy Choo, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Raghavendra Rathore, Satya Paul, Scotch & Soda, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, and West Elm.

