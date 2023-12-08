Poland's largest power grid operator picks Nokia for IP/MPLS backhaul network deployment

PGE, Poland's largest power grid operator, has selected Nokia for the nationwide deployment of a critical backhaul network. The IP/MPLS network will provide foundational connectivity for the operator's private wireless infrastructure for critical communications of all power grid companies operating in the country.

Dirk Lewandowski, Vice President Central and East Europe, Nokia Enterprise, said, "We are honored to collaborate with PGE on this transformative project. Nokia's IP/MPLS technology is at the forefront of innovation, offering a reliable and scalable solution that aligns seamlessly with PGE's vision for a modernized and efficient communication network. Our experience with numerous power grid operators worldwide shows that IP/MPLS is a well-established standard for Operational Telecommunication (OT) and critical communication networks. We look forward to supporting PGE in achieving its strategic objectives and contributing to the success of Poland's power grid infrastructure."

The IP/MPLS network is expected to bring several benefits to PGE and other Polish power grid operators, including increased network capacity, reduced latency, and enhanced security features. It will also serve as the network platform for emerging and future grid applications as the operator continues its digital transformation journey.

Nokia is an ideal partner for PGE's ambitious plans because of its expertise in grid communications and its proven track record in deploying robust and scalable networks for power grid operators around the world.

"A reliable and secure communications network combined with network metering will provide a constant, real-time picture of the operation of the energy distribution network. This will allow an immediate response to incidents occurring in the network and reduce the time it takes to detect and remove failures. a digitalisation, of which the LTE network is an essential element, will speed up customer service and enable new services to be offered to customers," said Wojciech Dąbrowski, President of the Management Board PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna.