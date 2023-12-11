PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Cigna pulls out of blockbuster deal to create insurance giant with Humana - UK small businesses call on regulator to intervene over 'harsh' banking practices

- MailOnline to put a small selection of stories behind paywall - UK government set to outline plans for Northern Ireland financial package

Overview - U.S. health insurer Cigna Group has dropped plans to acquire rival Humana Inc, a merger that would have created an insurance giant worth $140 billion.

- The UK's small business lobby has asked the Financial Conduct Authority to step in over "harsh" banking practices, which it says are forcing entrepreneurs to put their personal assets at risk unnecessarily. - MailOnline, the publisher of the Daily Mail, plans to put a small numbers of its stories behind a paywall everyday for readers in the UK from early next year, moving towards a "freemium" subscription model to drive revenues.

- The British government will on Monday set out its plans for a financial package to steady Northern Ireland's public finances in a meeting with political parties. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

