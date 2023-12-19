Samsung unveils new ISOCELL Vizion sensors for robotics and other high-tech applications

Samsung Electronics has introduced two new ISOCELL Vizion sensors: the ISOCELL Vizion 63D - a time-of-flight sensor that captures high-resolution 3D images with exceptional detail - and the ISOCELL Vizion 931 - a global shutter sensor that captures dynamic moments with clarity and precision.

According to Samsung, the new sensors will facilitate machine vision for future high-tech applications like robotics and extended reality (XR). Both sensors are currently sampling to OEMs worldwide.

ISOCELL Vizion 63D

Samsung's ISOCELL Vizion 63D indirect ToF (iToF) sensor measures the phase shift between emitted and reflected light to sense its surroundings in 3D. Its exceptional accuracy and clarity make it ideal for service and industrial robots as well as for XR devices and facial authentication where high-resolution and precise depth measuring are crucial.

Vizion 63D is the industry's first iToF sensor with an integrated depth-sensing hardware image signal processor (ISP).

can precisely capture 3D depth information without the help of another chip, enabling up to a 40% reduction in system power consumption compared to the previous Vizion 33D product.

can process images at up to 60fps in QVGA resolution (320×240) - a high-demand display resolution used in commercial and industrial markets.

boasts the highest level of quantum efficiency in the industry, reaching 38% at an infrared light wavelength of 940 nanometers (nm). This enables enhanced light sensitivity and reduced noise, resulting in sharper image quality with minimal motion blur.

ISOCELL Vizion 931

The ISOCELL Vizion 931 global shutter image sensor is tailored for capturing rapid movements without the so-called jello effect. Unlike rolling shutter sensors that scan the scene line by line from top to bottom in a rolling manner, global shutter sensors capture the entire scene at once or globally, similar to human eyes.

The Samsung ISOCELL Vizion 931 can capture sharp, undistorted images of moving objects, making it ideal for motion-tracking in XR devices, gaming systems, service and logistics robots as well as drones.