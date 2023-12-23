Germany's Stada has spun off Russian business - newspaper
Generic drugmaker Stada has spun off its Russian business into a separate company called Nizhpharm, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Saturday, citing a spokesperson from the German company. Nizhpharm will operate independently and autonomously, the newspaper cited a spokesperson as saying. Stada declined to comment on the report.
- Country:
- Germany
Generic drugmaker Stada has spun off its Russian business into a separate company called Nizhpharm, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Saturday, citing a spokesperson from the German company. Nizhpharm will operate independently and autonomously, the newspaper cited a spokesperson as saying.
Stada declined to comment on the report. The private equity owners of Stada, which sells consumer healthcare products such as painkillers and sunscreen lotions, as well as biosimilar and generic drugs, are considering selling the company or listing it on the stock exchange, according to sources familiar with the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine says Russian forces use aviation, keep pushing on Avdiivka
PM Modi cannot be intimidated or forced to take actions contrary to Indian interests: Russian President Putin
Russian national tries to escape from police custody, caught after 100-metre chase
Ukrainian air defences down 14 of 19 missiles in Russian attack - air force
Russian missiles kill one, wound four in air strike on Ukraine - Kyiv