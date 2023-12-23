Plan a Weekend Getaway This New Year's Eve with Road Trip Cover on Bajaj Markets

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is setting a new standard for safety by making extensive insurance plans available, which are designed to provide financial support. Bajaj Markets aims to help safeguard one’s trips against unforeseen circumstances, ensuring a secure journey on the road, with Road Trip Insurance.

Features and Benefits On-trip Financial Support One need not worry if stranded in an unfamiliar location during a road trip. The plan provides financial aid for emergency hotel stays and travel compensation, all covered under the sum insured.

Ease of Low Annual Fee For a modest annual fee, one can enjoy substantial coverage that can prove invaluable during on-trip crises. This offering minimises unnecessary cash outflow, particularly when faced with unwanted vehicle breakdowns.

Debit/Credit Card Blocking One can protect their finances with the ability to block their debit or credit card through a single phone call, ensuring that the lost or misplaced cards are shielded from misuse.

On-road Assistance Individuals can get 24/7 support during car breakdowns nationwide, across over 700 locations.

Additional Protection Complimentary personal accident insurance with coverage up to Rs. 3 Lakhs provided for accidental hospitalization, including reimbursements for emergency medical evacuation.

Getting this road trip insurance is a breeze. Individuals can secure their road trip adventures by obtaining insurance coverage directly through the Bajaj Markets app or website. With a seamless process, one’s journey is just a few clicks away from being protected.

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering, and Cloud Services.

