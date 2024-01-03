Left Menu

China unveils new images of its next-generation aircraft carrier

First shown to the public in June 2022, the Fujian was entirely designed and built domestically. Yet to conduct its first sea trials, the aircraft carrier is larger and technologically more advanced than the Shandong, commissioned in 2019, and the Liaoning, which China bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted domestically.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-01-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 09:32 IST
China unveils new images of its next-generation aircraft carrier
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese state media unveiled new images of China's most advanced aircraft carrier yet, including next generation launch tracks that can catapult a wider range of aircraft from its deck. First shown to the public in June 2022, the Fujian was entirely designed and built domestically.

Yet to conduct its first sea trials, the aircraft carrier is larger and technologically more advanced than the Shandong, commissioned in 2019, and the Liaoning, which China bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted domestically. On state television late on Tuesday, the Fujian was seen being towed by a smaller vessel with all of the three tracks of its electro-magnetic catapult system visible on its deck.

"In the new year, we will seize every minute, work with determination, and strive for combat readiness as soon as possible," state television cited a Fujian officer as saying. The Fujian has been conducting tests including mooring tests before its sea trials, which some observers expected to have taken place by 2023. The carrier started launch tests for its electromagnetic catapult system in November, according to state-controlled Chinese newspaper Global Times.

Other than Ford-Class aircraft carriers, a new class of nuclear-powered carriers being developed for the U.S. navy, the Fujian will be the only aircraft carrier in the world equipped with the latest Electro-magnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS). China's version of the EMALS can launch more kinds of aircraft than the Shandong or the Liaoning, and will also be more reliable and energy-efficient, marking a milestone in the modernisation of the Chinese military.

President Xi Jinping has repeatedly called for increased combat-readiness and technological advances ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in 2027. Some senior U.S. military officers previously said China would launch a military takeover of Taiwan by that year. In the run-up to its Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary elections in, Taiwan has reported China continuing with its daily military activities in the Taiwan Strait and around the democratically governed island.

Chinese fighter jets have also on occasion crossed the strait's median line, which previously served as an unofficial barrier but which Beijing says it does not recognise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024