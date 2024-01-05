India win toss, elect to bowl against Australia in the first T20I

India won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the first women's T20I of the three-match series at the DY Patil Stadium here Friday.

''We're going to bowl first. We're going in with 4 seamers and 2 spinners, want to use this opportunity and bowl first. This is the right opportunity for us to try some things,'' said India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after calling it correct.

Teams: India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Elysse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

