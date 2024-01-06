Left Menu

Sikkim records 1 pc rise in voters to 4.62 lakh

Sikkim recorded a nearly 1 per cent increase in its total voters this year, according to the latest electoral rolls.According to the Final Electoral Roll dated January 1, the total number of voters in Sikkim rose by 4,050 or 0.88 per cent to 4,62,456. The total number of service voters in the state was 1,992.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 06-01-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 11:01 IST
Sikkim records 1 pc rise in voters to 4.62 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim recorded a nearly 1 per cent increase in its total voters this year, according to the latest electoral rolls.

According to the Final Electoral Roll dated January 1, the total number of voters in Sikkim rose by 4,050 or 0.88 per cent to 4,62,456. Of them, 2,32,117 were men, 2,30,334 were women and five transgenders.

During the revision of rolls, 13,716 names were added, and 9,666 names were deleted for various reasons, primarily deaths.

Also, 3,856 persons with disabilities were marked in the electoral rolls. The total number of service voters in the state was 1,992.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
3
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024