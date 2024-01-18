Left Menu

S.Korea's Hyosung Group pledges additional $2 bln in Vietnam in 2024 - VnExpress

South Korean industrial conglomerate, Hyosung Group, is seeking to invest an additional $2 billion in Vietnam this year, local newspaper VnExpress reported on Thursday, citing group vice-chairman Cho Hyun-sang at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The report, however, did not state the investments would be for which fields. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 18-01-2024 14:11 IST
South Korean industrial conglomerate, Hyosung Group, is seeking to invest an additional $2 billion in Vietnam this year, local newspaper VnExpress reported on Thursday, citing group vice-chairman Cho Hyun-sang at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Hyosung Group has invested $3.5 billion establishing its presence in Vietnam's major manufacturing hubs namely Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Ba Ria - Vung Tau and employed 9,000 people, according to the Vietnamese government, said the report.

"Hyosung plans to inrease total investment to $5.5 billion this year," Cho Hyun-sang said. The report, however, did not state the investments would be for which fields.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Last month, the company announced plans to invest $720 million in a biotech fiber manufacturing plant in southern Vietnam.

