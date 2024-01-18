Left Menu

Soccer-Turkey's Basaksehir fines Israeli player for post supporting Gaza hostages

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:06 IST
  • Turkey

Turkish soccer club Basaksehir fined Israeli player Eden Kartsev for a social media post in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza, and decided to send the player on loan to a club in Israel, a spokesperson said.

Kartsev had shared on Instagram the slogan calling to "Bring them home now," referring to Israeli citizens held hostage by Hamas since October.

The club said his post had "violated the sensitive values of our country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

