Soccer-Turkey's Basaksehir fines Israeli player for post supporting Gaza hostages
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:06 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish soccer club Basaksehir fined Israeli player Eden Kartsev for a social media post in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza, and decided to send the player on loan to a club in Israel, a spokesperson said.
Kartsev had shared on Instagram the slogan calling to "Bring them home now," referring to Israeli citizens held hostage by Hamas since October.
The club said his post had "violated the sensitive values of our country."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- Eden Kartsev
- Kartsev
- Turkish
- Basaksehir
- Hamas
- Israeli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'I had to do something': Turkish volunteer feeds Japan earthquake victims
Blinken to meet Turkish, Greek leaders as Gaza diplomacy tour begins
Blinken to meet Turkish and Greek leaders as Gaza diplomacy tour begins
Turkish justice minister says 15 suspects jailed ahead of trial for spying for Israel
Turkish court rules to arrest 15 people suspected of ties to Israel's Mossad