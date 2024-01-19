Iconic Narrator of Ram Katha Morari Bapu Emerges as Highest Donor Towards Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya

Spiritual luminary Morari Bapu has emerged as the highest contributor towards the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Bapu, known for having spent over six decades spreading the Ramayana, has made a noteworthy donation of Rs 18.6 crore to the cause. This significant financial support was collected with Rs 11.30 crore contributed within India, Rs 3.21 crore from the UK and Europe, and Rs 4.10 crore from America, Canada, and various other countries. The generous funds were mobilized in response to Morari Bapu's heartfelt appeal during an online katha in Pithoria, Gujarat, in August 2020, amidst the challenges posed by COVID-19. During the appeal, Morari Bapu expressed his deep-seated wish to contribute towards the construction of the Ram Temple, a cause close to his heart. Bapu is highest donor for Ram Temple in Ayodhya with a contribution of Rs 18.6 crore In a statement, Morari Bapu said, ''We had already handed Rs 11.3 crore immediately, within 15 days of collection, to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. The remaining amount that was collected from foreign countries has been given the required clearance certificate now and will be given to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Trust when I do Katha in February this year. So, the total donation is to the tune of Rs 18.6 crore.'' Morari Bapu to do Ram Katha in Ayodhya from February 24 - March 03 this year Bapu revealed that Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra had come to meet him in Barsana during a Ram Katha there in October of 2023. ''Shri Champat Rai ji invited me to the opening ceremony of Ram temple and Pran Pratishtha of the idol on January 22, 2024. He also invited me to do a Katha at Ayodhya from February 24 of this year till March 03 after Ram Lalla's consecration.'' The Vedas, Valmiki Ramayana, and Goswami Tulsidas' Ram Charita Manas should be placed in Ayodhya's new temple Morari Bapu has expressed his desire to have three sacred texts installed in the new Ram Temple - the Vedas, the Valmiki Ramayana, and Goswami Tulsidas' Ram Charita Manas. "Not that I have been asked, but I feel Veda Bhagwan, Valmiki ji's Ramayana and Ram Charita Manas of Goswami Tulsidas should be placed in the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he stated. Ram Temple inauguration "a moment of bliss" Having dedicated over 64 years to narrating Ram Katha, taking Ram Naam, and doing Ram Kaam, Bapu said, ''My heart is full of bliss as the Ram Temple is set to be inaugurated, and I am brimming with joy. These days, blood is not circulating in the arteries of my heart. My heart is pulsating with joy!'' Morari Bapu, renowned for his enduring call for a peaceful resolution to the Ayodhya dispute and his unwavering belief in the eventual construction of a Ram temple, has repeatedly earlier stated, ''Lord Ram does not belong to any one sect or a country. He belongs to the whole world.'' It was during his Ram Katha in Ayodhya in 2018 that Morari Bapu had stated that "Swikaar and Samvaad ki Neev par Ram Mandir banaya jaye (Let us construct the Ram Temple on the foundation of Acceptance and Dialogue). We need to keep these two bricks in the foundation." A Life Devoted to Ram Morari Bapu's spiritual odyssey commenced at the age of 14, reciting Ram Katha under a Banyan tree in Talgajarda. Over the years, he expanded his reach, conducting Kathas globally, including the first overseas Katha in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1976. Recently, he completed a tour, performing Ram Katha in all 12 Jyotirlingas, traveling by train for 18 days. With a global reach spanning 64 years, Morari Bapu has conducted 930 Ram Kathas (791 in India and 139 abroad), celebrating the birth of Ram Lalla 930 times. Each Katha, focusing on a chosen Chaupai over nine days, carries a central message of 'Truth, Love, and Compassion.' Non-Commercial Approach and Philanthropy Morari Bapu adopts a non-commercial approach to his Kathas. He does not take even one penny or any sort of Dakshina for doing Ram Katha. In addition, all Kathas are accompanied by free vegetarian meals. Bapu believes in reaching all sections of society, accepting Bhiksha from the most downtrodden. His philanthropy extends to various social causes, reaching marginalized communities, and contributing to environmental preservation. Regular contributions to accident victims, war-torn areas like Ukraine, and disaster-hit regions, such as Kedarnath flash floods, Bhuj earthquake, and Latur Earthquake, demonstrate his commitment to humanitarian causes. He has conducted Kathas even for sex workers and transgenders, reflecting his inclusive philosophy. About Morari Bapu Born on March 2, 1946 on Shivratri, into a Margi Sadhu family in Talgajarda, Gujarat, Morari Bapu has dedicated over 64 years to the recitation of Ram Katha, instilled in him by his grandfather, Tribhuvana Das ji. Under his grandfather's guidance, he delved into the deeper meanings of Goswami Tulsidas' Ram Charita Manas, initiating a journey into Katha recitation at the age of 12. Morari Bapu's life and teachings embody a harmonious blend of spirituality, social responsibility, and universal values. Official Website: chitrakutdhamtalgajarda.org.

