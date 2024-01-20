WoodenStreet Launches 7th Store in Hyderabad, Marks 96th Store in Country

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 19: WoodenStreet, a trailblazer in the furniture industry renowned for its innovative and designer furniture designs, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 7th (seventh) store in the vibrant city of Hyderabad, spanning across an area of 5000 sq ft. This marks a significant milestone in the brand's ambitious expansion plan across India & leads the count to 96th store in India. Hyderabad Store: A New Milestone in WoodenStreet's Growth Saga The recent launch in the city of pearls is opened at Kokapet, which is a highly commercial and residential location in the western part of Hyderabad. Located in a prime area of the city, the outlet is designed to offer an immersive experience, showcasing a vast collection that ranges from classic to contemporary, and where each piece is a blend of craftsmanship, functionality, and style.

With this new launch, the brand is targeting a revenue of INR 50 million. As part of the expansion project, the company has already hired a number of professionals to spearhead its operations in Hyderabad and plans to create over 50 more job opportunities shortly. This move highlights the brand's focus on job creation and economic growth in the region.

The launch of the Hyderabad store is a key step in the company's strategic nationwide expansion. Following its recent launch in Mumbai, the brand is poised to conquer new markets, with plans to unveil additional 50 stores across major Indian cities. This aggressive expansion underscores the brand in the growing demand for quality furniture and its commitment to being an accessible luxury for consumers everywhere.

Words from the CEO Lokendra Ranawat, CEO, WoodenStreet, said, "As we open the doors of our seventh store in the vibrant city of Hyderabad, we are not just expanding our physical presence but it's a reflection of our commitment to bringing innovative, designer and high-quality furniture closer to our customers.

Hyderabad, with its rich heritage and forward-looking ethos, resonates deeply with our brand's philosophy. We are thrilled to invite the people of Hyderabad to experience the art of fine furniture-making and join us in this exciting new chapter of our growth story.'' About WoodenStreet Founded in 2015, the brand currently has more than 90 experience stores, over 30 warehouses and 30,000+ home furniture and decor products such as beds, sofas, dining tables, etc. with more than 350 delivery hubs across India, including Metro, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The brand is synonymous with quality, innovation, and customer-centricity, making it a preferred choice for furniture that makes a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)