Left Menu

One crore job applications received from women in tier-II, III cities in 2023: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 16:03 IST
One crore job applications received from women in tier-II, III cities in 2023: Report
  • Country:
  • India

The number of women striving to join the active workforce in the tier-II and III cities witnessed a 13 per cent growth in 2023 with 1 crore applications, a report said on Saturday.

In 2022, there were 2.7 crore applications from tier-II and III cities, of which 87 lakh were from women looking for financial independence, according to data from jobs and professional networking platform apna.co.

According to the report, the total applications for tier-II and III cities in 2023 were 3.2 crore, of which 1 crore were from women, the report said.

Over 100 job applications per minute from women in tier-II and III cities signal a turning point in workforce dynamics, the report said.

Over 80 per cent of these applications are for office-based roles, underlining the eagerness of women to engage in the workplace physically, refusing to let the option of working from home limit their career growth, it revealed.

The report by apna.co is based on an analysis of data of job applications and postings on its platform in 2022 and 2023.

There has been a tenfold increase in managerial job postings in sales support, enterprise sales, advertising, real estate, inside sales, brand and marketing and e-commerce, as per the report. ''Applications pouring in from women in tier II-III cities... totaling 1 crore. The surge reflects the unstoppable rise of women in reshaping our workforce,'' apna.co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh said.

The report added that the job market in the smaller cities is witnessing a growth in freshers hiring with 60 per cent of job postings in tier-II and III cities specifically targeting those new to the workforce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024