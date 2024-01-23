Left Menu

TCG forays into food technology space

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 15:01 IST
The Chatterjee Group, having interests in petrochemicals and life sciences, has forayed into the food technology space with the launch of Food Technology and Science Institute (FTSI), a company statement said on Tuesday.

A wing of the TCG Crest (Centres for Research & Education in Science and Technology), FTSI will be involved in developing high-quality, nutrient-rich food ingredients that is in perfect alignment with the contemporary health-conscious consumer trends, the statement said.

FTSI's primary focus will be on plant protein, dietary fibre, and food colours with the mission of extending the shelf-life of the products.

For this purpose, FTSI will work in close collaboration with a special purpose subsidiary of MCPI Private Limited, created and dedicated for the development of health foods, the statement said.

''FTSI and MCPI will work in synergy to create a robust online presence by creating an e-commerce platform'', D P Patra, whole-time director and CEO of MCPI said as quoted in the statement.

Initially, the company will build B2B networks for distribution purposes, after which it will target the B2C market with its developed food products, he added.

MCPI manufactures PTA and polyesters at its Haldia plant in West Bengal.

