PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:35 IST
Swiggy looks to cut 350-400 jobs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
On-demand convenience platform Swiggy is understood to be preparing to cut around 400 jobs across various verticals as part of preparations for its initial public offering.

As the company works to simplify structure and bring operational efficiencies, around 350 to 400 jobs are expected to be pruned, sources said.

These will be across teams spanning technology, call centre and corporate roles, and the job cuts are expected to initiate gradually in the coming weeks.

When contacted Swiggy declined to comment.

The development comes at a time when Swiggy is preparing for its IPO.

''Swiggy has been working on simplifying work processes and building operational efficiencies,'' a person aware of the development said.

Swiggy's headcount is estimated to be around 6,000 at present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

