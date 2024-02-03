Left Menu

Science News Roundup: China launches powerful Jielong-3 rocket, paves way for more commercial missions

Updated: 03-02-2024 18:32 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China launches powerful Jielong-3 rocket, paves way for more commercial missions

A small but powerful Chinese rocket capable of sending payloads at competitive costs delivered nine satellites into orbit on Saturday, Chinese state media reported, in what is gearing up to be another busy year for Chinese commercial launches. The Jielong-3, or Smart Dragon-3, blasted off from a floating barge off the coast of Yangjiang in southern Guangdong province. It was the third launch of the rocket, developed by China Rocket Co, a commercial offshoot of a state-owned launch vehicle manufacturer, since December 2022.

