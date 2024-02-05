OxygenOS 14.0.0.402 rolling out to OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro has started receiving the OxygenOS 14.0.0.402 update in India which incorporates the January 2024 Android security patch and also fixes a couple of bugs including the screen flickering issue that users experienced while tapping the ongoing call bubble in the status bar.

This update introduces an Auto brightness button in Quick Settings and also enhances battery life in some scenarios.

Here's the full changelog for OnePlus 10 Pro OxygenOS 14.0.0.402 update:

System

Integrates the January 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Adds an Auto brightness button in Quick Settings.

Improves system stability and performance.

Extends the battery life in some scenarios.

Fixes an issue where you might be unable to switch between some apps in recent tasks.

Fixes a screen flicker issue that might occur when you tap the ongoing call bubble in the status bar.

Fixes an issue where the Smart Sidebar might stop running.

This OTA will be incremental, meaning it will reach a small percentage of users today, followed by a broader rollout in a few days. Go to Settings > System > System Updates to manually check for the update.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a 6.7 inches 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform with X65 5G chipset and runs OxygenOS.

In terms of memory, it is available with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.

Lastly, the handset houses a triple camera setup at the back, which comprises a 48MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP Telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP Sony IMX 615 sensor on the front.