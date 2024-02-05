Nokia signs multi-year 5G patent cross-license agreement with Vivo

Nokia has announced a multi-year patent cross-license agreement with Vivo, one of the leading players in the global smartphone industry. As part of the deal, the smartphone vendor will make royalty payments to Nokia along with catch-up payments covering the period of dispute.

The license covers Nokia’s fundamental inventions in cellular technologies.

"This is the sixth major smartphone patent license agreement we have signed in the past thirteen months, and we have now almost completed our smartphone license renewal cycle. Together these licensing agreements demonstrate Nokia's significant contribution to developing key technologies relied upon by the entire smartphone industry and they will provide long-term stability to our licensing business for years to come," said Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies.

Commenting on this development, Xianwen Xu, General Manager of Legal Affairs Department at vivo Mobile Communication Co., Ltd., stated, "We are pleased to have reached a global cross-license agreement with Nokia. Signing the agreement, reflects the mutual recognition and respect for each other's patent value in cellular technology and it also plays a significant role in fostering a positive development environment within the industry. We are dedicated to investing in R&D of smart devices and intelligent services, providing extraordinary hi-tech products and services for users worldwide."

With this deal, Nokia has now concluded patent license agreements with six major smartphone vendors in the past thirteen months. Nokia's patent portfolio is composed of around 20,000 patent families, including over 6,000 patent families declared essential to 5G. Companies can license and use these technologies without the need for substantial investments in the standards, fueling innovation and the development of new products and services that cater to the evolving needs of consumers.