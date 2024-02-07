Left Menu

LG offering three-month free access to Apple TV+ to eligible Smart TV users

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-02-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 11:45 IST
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG Smart TV owners are getting three months free of Apple TV+ in 93 countries, effective February 6 to April 30. The free trial is available within the Apple TV app of compatible 4K and 8K LG Smart TVs (2018 models and later), along with lifestyle screen models StanbyME and StanbyME Go. 

Apple TV+ offers premium series, compelling drama and comedy series, captivating feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment.

"LG is committed to elevating the viewing experience to a new height by offering an extensive array of content and services, class-leading picture quality and immersive audio. LG Smart TV users can effortlessly tap into the full suite of content and services offered by LG Smart TVs with the versatile and user-friendly webOS platform," LG said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 3-month free trial is available in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, India, Korea, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, France, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, United Kingdom, US, Canada, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Bolivia, Paraguay, Peru, Belize, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Brazil, , Ukraine, Gambia, Ghana, Uganda, Egypt, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Israel. Additionally available in Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Moldova, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Mauritius, Niger, Guinea-Bissau and Turkmenistan.

LG noted that the redemption dates for select 12 countries including Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Moldova, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Mauritius, Niger, Guinea-Bissau and Turkmenistan start from February 20 for TVs running webOS 22 and March 4 for TVs running webOS 23.

