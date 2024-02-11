Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian forces are using Musk's Starlink in occupied areas

Starlink systems have been vital for Ukraine's battlefield communications throughout Russia's nearly two-year-old invasion as Kyiv has faced a larger and better-equipped military. The defence ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence posted an audio clip on Telegram which it said featured troops from Russia's 83rd Air Assault Brigade discussing setting up the terminals in eastern Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 16:07 IST
Ukraine says Russian forces are using Musk's Starlink in occupied areas
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ukraine said on Sunday Russian forces were using terminals of Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink in occupied areas, releasing what it said was an intercept of an exchange between two Russian soldiers as proof of its "systemic" use. Starlink systems have been vital for Ukraine's battlefield communications throughout Russia's nearly two-year-old

invasion as Kyiv has faced a larger and better-equipped military.

The defence ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence posted an audio clip on Telegram which it said featured troops from Russia's 83rd Air Assault Brigade discussing setting up the terminals in eastern Ukraine. The directorate gave no details about the alleged scale of use, or how the terminals were obtained. Spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian media on Saturday that the matter was "beginning to take on a systemic nature".

Russia's defence ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. SpaceX, which runs Starlink terminals, said in a statement on X last week that it "does not do business of any kind with the Russian government or its military", and that its service does not work in Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024