Samsung partners with KLEIT to upskill youth in future tech domains

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubli | Updated: 12-02-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 10:36 IST
Samsung partners with KLEIT to upskill youth in future tech domains
Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B) has partnered with the KLE Institute of Technology (KLEIT), Hubli, to launch the Samsung Innovation Campus programme to upskill youth in future tech domains such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI/ML), Coding & Programming, and Data Science, empowering them to grow into well-rounded professionals.

The Samsung Innovation Campus curriculum is designed to help close the skills gap and provide opportunities to students for growth in their job roles. The program acts as a hub for students and professors to work with SRI-B experts, enabling them to have an in-depth understanding of the technologies via hands-on exposure to solve real-world challenges using cutting-edge technologies.

As part of the program, SRI-B plans to upskill nearly 100 students and professors per year at KLEIT.

The program also intends towards faculty development through mentorship from SRI-B, to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

Commenting on this partnership, Mohan Rao Goli, Chief Technology Officer, Samsung R&D Institute, Bengaluru, "The goal of the Samsung Innovation Campus is to contribute to the development of India by empowering youth, through education, training and development. Our partnership with KLEIT is a stepping stone towards creating an innovation centre that brings out the potential of the youth and trainers. This collaboration will not only enhance our research & development capabilities in emerging areas, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, and IoT etc. but will also connect us with a talent pool that will build innovative solutions to real-life problems."

"Through the creation of this Innovation Centre, our students will gain invaluable insights to challenges facing the industry and will learn to develop technical skills to solve them. We are optimistic about our partnership with Samsung to significantly contribute to India's advancement in these critical new technology fields which will empower the youth of India to effect positive change," said Prof. Ashok Shettar, Vice Chancelor of KLE Technological University.

