Left Menu

Musk's X to let brands run ads next to certain creators

Social media platform X said on Monday it will enable advertisers to run video ads next to certain content creators, a move that could help brands prevent exposure to unwanted posts on the Elon Musk-owned site. Since the billionaire purchased the company formerly known as Twitter, many advertisers have been wary of appearing on the platform after it loosened content moderation policies. Starting this month, advertisers can choose to have their ads played before video content posted by specific creators.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 00:32 IST
Musk's X to let brands run ads next to certain creators
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Social media platform X said on Monday it will enable advertisers to run video ads next to certain content creators, a move that could help brands prevent exposure to unwanted posts on the Elon Musk-owned site.

Since the billionaire purchased the company formerly known as Twitter, many advertisers have been wary of appearing on the platform after it loosened content moderation policies. Musk has often lashed out at brands that have paused their ad spending, even cursing at them during a New York Times DealBook interview in November. Starting this month, advertisers can choose to have their ads played before video content posted by specific creators. The ads will appear on posts in the home timeline and on the content creator's profile, X said in a statement.

The company said it will later add the ability to run promotions only on a creator's profile, which X said would eliminate the chance of an ad appearing next to unwanted content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024