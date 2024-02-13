Panasonic Strengthens its Lighting Business with the Inauguration of New Facility in Daman

Daman, Daman & Diu, India – Business Wire India • With investment of INR 15 million the new facility will enable in-house manufacturing with Japanese technology ensuing quality production • First facility in India by Panasonic for manufacturing lighting products • Aims to lead the lighting segment in India by FY2030 Panasonic Life Solutions India (PEWIN) - one of the largest manufacturers of electrical construction materials (ECM) in the country, has opened a new manufacturing unit in Daman, Gujarat. The new dedicated facility will enhance the current manufacturing capabilities as well as PEWIN’s lighting manufacturing capacity in India. The company has invested a total of INR 15 million which will facilitate in-house manufacturing of lighting products, keeping in line with the company’s growth plans. With this investment and a strategic growth plan PEWIN aims to lead the lighting segment by 2030.

Speaking on this new launch, Kuniyasu Shimaoka, Managing Director – Global Lighting business, Panasonic Corporation, said, “We see enormous potential in India especially with regards to the manufacturing industry. The investment is for INR 15 million is set with the objective of expanding our business in India. Keeping in mind the 10th anniversary of Make in India, Panasonic (PEWIN) aims to start manufacturing in Daman to speed up inland manufacturing, while continuing business with Indian suppliers.” The facility is strategically placed in the North and West region to cater to the ever-growing demand for lighting products. By establishing a global standard for technology and quality management systems, India can leverage its pre-existing manufacturing expertise of electrical materials to allow the production of lighting fixtures with superior quality and speed.

Speaking on this new initiative, Masato Miyamaru, Director - Lighting business, PEWIN said,” Panasonic aims to become the leading player in the lighting segment in the Indian market by FY2030. In terms of attracting more clients and projects across India, we aim to significantly ramp up operations. The geographic location of the facility in Daman adds strength to our existing operations where we already have a robust network of essential suppliers. Our main intent to have internal production is to share Panasonic’s quality management experience with our suppliers.” Adding to the same, Tomohisa Oishi, Senior General Manager – Business & Strategic planning and Manufacturing head – Lighting Business, PEWIN said, “The primary objective is to expand our manufacturing lines in India to boost our business, as the Indian lighting industry is anticipated to undergo a shift towards becoming a more selective market for superior products. Panasonic strives to satisfy the needs and demands of both our customers and market while aiming to be ahead of the curve. For us, internal manufacturing is one of the most crucial aspects.” The newly established facility will initially manufacture lighting fixtures such as downlights before eventually expanding to other product lines. Currently, the manufacturing capacity in the first year is 1.5 lakh units, and it is planned to expand by 115% for the whole Lighting industry in FY2024.

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PEWIN) has a plan to grow their lighting business by 2030, with the goal of being India's leading lighting provider. The mission is to help people live better lives and develop India's future growth potential. They will present their consumers unique solutions and products (made with high-quality, high-efficiency, and eco-friendly Indian and Japanese technologies), primarily in the commercial and professional markets. The company aims to carry out strategic business efforts between FY2023 and FY2024 to accomplish their goals.

About Panasonic Life Solutions Pvt Ltd India Established in 1963, Panasonic Life Solutions India Private Limited, (PEWIN Division) headquartered in Mumbai, a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. With a constantly expanding product range and growing market share, it is one of the leading manufacturers of electrical construction materials with presence across India. Being a prominent player in Indian electrical segment the company has about 30 domestic offices and more than 9,500 employees.

Currently, company’s 6 manufacturing units at 4 locations in India are manufacturing electrical products for the ECM industry and its offerings are synonymous with quality. It has a dominant market share in Wiring Devices and is constantly expanding its product range and growing market shares in Switchgears, Wires, Cables & Tapes, Conduit pipes, Lighting, Solar, Housing, Power Tools and Indoor Air Quality. It has seven state-of-the-art manufacturing units in India and is manufacturing cutting-edge electrical products, synonymous with quality. Recognized as one of the Best Brands in the Electrical Construction Material segments, Panasonic Life Solutions India has established itself as a market leader as a one-stop solution provider of commercial, industrial, and home solutions in the electrical, renewable, and housing solutions. With 1 lakh stores and 35000 channel partners across India.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Inauguration at the new facility in Daman

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)