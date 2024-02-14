World News in Brief: Syria aid lifelines, Sudan telecoms blackout, increased patrols in Abyei, preventing terrorism
UN News | Updated: 14-02-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 12:33 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- Abyei
- Vladimir Voronkov
- Dujarric
- The Syrian Government
- South Sudan
- The UN Interim Security Force
- Al-Ra’i
- Türkiye – Bab al-Salam
- Voronkov
- Syria
- Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism
- Stéphane Dujarric
- Martin Griffiths
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Türkiye
- States
- International Day
- New York
Advertisement