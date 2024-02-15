US informs Congress of intelligence on Russian nuclear capabilities, New York Times reports

The United States has informed Congress and its European allies of new intelligence about Russian nuclear capabilities that could pose an international threat, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed officials.

Citing a current and a former U.S. official, the newspaper reported the new intelligence was related to Russia's attempts to develop a space-based antisatellite nuclear weapon. Current and former officials said the nuclear weapon was not in orbit, the newspaper reported.

