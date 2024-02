BRIEF-Soros Fund Management Llc Dissolves Share Stake In General Motors, Apple, Maplebear; Takes Share Stake In Merck

SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC - * SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL MOTORS CO

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 225,000 SHARES IN MERCK & CO INC * SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC * SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN MAPLEBEAR INC

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 SOURCE FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023: https://bityl.co/OACi SOURCE FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023: https://bityl.co/OACk

