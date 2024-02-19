OxygenOS 14.0.0.307 rolling out to OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R has started receiving a new update, labelled OxygenOS 14.0.0.307, in the EU, India (IN) and Global (GLO) region. It brings a couple of improvements across the system, connectivity, network, and camera aspects of the handset.

The OxygenOS 14.0.0.307 update improves indoor photography, making it easier to capture high-quality photos in less-than-ideal lighting conditions. Moreover, the update optimizes power consumption, which should notably extend the battery life of the device.

Further, the new update brings significant improvements to the stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

Here's the complete update changelog:

System

Improves system stability and performance.

Optimizes power consumption to extend battery life.

Connectivity

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

Network

Improves network stability and compatibility.

Camera

Improves indoor photography.

Improves camera performance and stability for a better photography experience.

This OTA is rolling out incrementally, which means it will reach a small percentage of users today, followed by a broader rollout in a few days. Go to Settings > System > System Updates to manually check for the update.

OnePlus 12R: Specifications

The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR Display with LTPO4.0 and runs OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. Under the hood, it has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset is fuelled by a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging support. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.

In terms of optics, the back panel boast a triple camera setup that houses a main 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with EIS and OIS support. The primary camera is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel Macro lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with EIS support.