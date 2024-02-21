Overseas Indian Students Can Now Avail US Dollar Health Plan from HDFC Life International, GIFT IFSC

Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India HDFC Life International has launched a comprehensive US Dollar Student Health Insurance Plan, under the plan name ‘Global Student Health Care’. The plan is designed for students who are presently pursuing higher education abroad or aspire to pursue higher international education. It is a comprehensive plan that offers a host of benefits and features designed to address diverse healthcare needs and potential health contingencies.

The Global Student Health Care plan offers comprehensive coverage, allowing worldwide access to top-notch medical facilities outside the home country, with an extensive network of hospitals, clinics, doctors and professionals.

The plan enables customers to access top private medical facilities and services while avoiding the conventional hassle of going through lengthy appointment wait times, as seen in various countries. Enhancing the usefulness of this plan is its cashless facility that makes the claims process convenient for the student.

The Global Student Health Care plan encompasses a spectrum of medical needs, from routine check-ups to unforeseen emergencies. The plan provides default dental coverage and also covers home doctor visits, alternate medicine, and much more. In response to the escalating healthcare costs in popular student destinations such as UK, USA, Canada, Germany, Australia, etc., this plan emerges as an ideal solution for Indian students abroad.

With coverage extending to thousands of medical facilities worldwide, the Global Student Health Care plan ensures the well-being of students aged 12-40 years making it ideal for international students, scholars, executive-education seekers and exchange program participants. The plan, available in four distinct options, provides coverage of up to USD 3 million, offering flexibility in cover terms ranging from 3 months to 1 year. This inclusivity allows even those undertaking shorter educational courses to access reliable health insurance coverage.

Other notable features of the plan include: • A hassle-free E-membership card encompassing all necessary information in a single swipe • Offering flexibility and peace of mind, the plan caters to dependent family members • Provides inpatient treatment with options for private as well as parental accommodation • Smooth and customer-friendly online payment facility Speaking on this newly launched product from GIFT City, Rahul Prasad – CEO, HDFC International Life and Re said, “We developed this plan after analyzing the requirements of international students and recognizing the challenges they encounter in accessing timely, high quality health care. With the Global Student Health Care plan, as a parent, you can now be assured that your child is well taken care of while studying abroad.’’ HDFC Life International's commitment to a seamless experience is reinforced through partnerships with leading global service providers. Parents can entrust the well-being of their children to the experienced hands of a home-grown HDFC brand, backed by 24x7 toll-free assistance, direct billing, and online reimbursement options for claims.

This initiative reaffirms HDFC Life International's dedication to providing unparalleled insurance solutions for the evolving needs of today's students.

Further information on the product can be accessed from https://www.hdfclife-international.com/health-insurance-plans/#main About HDFC Life International HDFC Life International is the first overseas branch of HDFC International Life and Re, a Life and health Reinsurer based in DIFC, Dubai.

HDFC Life International is located at Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT City) - IFSC, India to provide US Dollar denominated life and health insurance products and solutions to Indians globally. HDFC International Life & Re, IFSC Branch has received the necessary Certificate of Registration from the IFSCA and Certificate for Establishment of Place of Business in India from the Registrar of Companies, Delhi under the aegis of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

The company has already launched the US Dollar Global Education Plan, designed to help parents build a US Dollar denominated corpus to meet future expenses for their child’s overseas education.

Disclaimer: HDFC Life International is the brand name of the IFSC Insurance Office (IFSC Branch) of HDFC International Life and Re (a wholly owned subsidiary of HDFC Life) To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Rahul Prasad - CEO, HDFC International Life and Re

