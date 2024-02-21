Left Menu

Google brings Gemini AI models to enterprise tools

Microsoft, through its investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, gained an early lead by swiftly rolling out genAI capabilities across a wide range of its products such as enterprise productivity software and cloud. Google said on Wednesday that individual users can now access Gemini in their personal Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet apps through a subscription to Google One AI Premium, a service that offers additional storage and features in Gmail, Drive and Photos.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 20:55 IST
Google brings Gemini AI models to enterprise tools

Google said on Wednesday that some of its artificial intelligence tools that it offers to businesses will be powered by the company's "Gemini" AI models and available at a lower-priced plan as it looks to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI. The Alphabet unit in August last year introduced "Duet AI in Workspace", a set of AI assistants that could write in Google Docs, draft emails in Gmail and generate custom visuals in Google Slides, among other capabilities, at a monthly price of $30 per user for companies.

"Duet AI in Workspace" is being rebranded to "Gemini for Google Workspace," and will now be available for $20 and $30 per user per month, based on available features, on top of a subscription to Google Workspace. OpenAI sells a suite that includes AI model GPT-4 and image generation tool DALL·E to individuals for a monthly price of $20 per user, and to companies starting at a monthly price of $25 per user.

Companies are pushing to roll out services based on generative AI, widely seen as a breakthrough technology attracting billions of dollars in investments and interest from customers for its ability to automate tasks and produce human-like responses. Microsoft, through its investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, gained an early lead by swiftly rolling out genAI capabilities across a wide range of its products such as enterprise productivity software and cloud.

Google said on Wednesday that individual users can now access Gemini in their personal Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet apps through a subscription to Google One AI Premium, a service that offers additional storage and features in Gmail, Drive and Photos. Google Workspace users will also get a standalone chat experience "Chat with Gemini" and conversations in this tool will not be used for advertising purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024