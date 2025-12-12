Controversial Photos of Power: Unveiling the Trump-Epstein Connection

Democrats on a congressional panel have released over a dozen images from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sparking controversy by featuring now-President Donald Trump. The House Oversight Committee, driven by Democrats, is scrutinizing more than 95,000 photos from Epstein's estate.

Among the photos are images of Trump with several women, their faces redacted for privacy, and a candid photo with Epstein. The batch also highlights other high-profile individuals, including former President Bill Clinton and billionaire Bill Gates, along with unusual items like a 'Trump condom.'

The revelations have intensified inquiries into Epstein's ties with powerful figures, with Democrats accusing Republicans of downplaying the narrative. As the Justice Department prepares to unveil Epstein files, demands for transparency and justice grow louder, exemplified by bipartisan legislation compelling a public release by December 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)