You can now access Gemini directly within Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets and Meet

Google is rolling out Gemini - the AI-powered assistant from Google - in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets and Meet for Google One AI Premium Plan members in more than 150 countries in English.

Starting today, you can access Gemini capabilities directly within these Google products you’re already using, without jumping between tabs or apps.

AI Premium members also have access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of storage and other Google One benefits for $19.99/month. It uses 1.0 Ultra - Google's largest and most capable AI model widely available today.

Meanwhile, Google has rebranded Duet AI for Google Workspace to "Gemini for Google Workspace", which also includes a new enterprise-grade standalone experience to chat with Gemini.

Gemini for Workspace can be accessed for as low as $20 per user per month via Gemini Business - a new low-cost plan designed for organizations of all sizes. This plan lets you access Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet as well as Gemini with 1.0 Ultra.

You can also purchase Gemini Enterprise which costs $30 per user per month and offers the same capabilities as Gemini Business with more usage. The Enterprise plan not only includes all the features of Gemini Business but also adds enhanced functionalities for AI-powered meetings, such as the ability to translate closed captions in over 100 languages. Gemini Enterprise will replace Duet AI for Workspace Enterprise starting today.

The chat experience will be available for Gemini Business and Gemini Enterprise customers at gemini.google.com.