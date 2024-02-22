Left Menu

US cyber agency 'working closely' with AT&T to understand cause of outage

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 23:49 IST
US cyber agency 'working closely' with AT&T to understand cause of outage
U.S. cyber watchdog agency CISA says it is working with AT&T to understand the cause of outage that disrupted calls and text messages as well as emergency services in major cities on Thursday.

In a statement, Eric Goldstein, CISA's executive assistant director for cybersecurity, said that the agency "is aware of the reports and we are working closely with AT&T to understand the cause of the outage and its impacts, and stand ready to offer any assistance needed."

