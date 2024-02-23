Left Menu

Nokia and Indian Institute of Science partner to jointly research 6G technologies and its use cases

Nokia has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to conduct joint research on 6G technologies and 6G use cases that will have a direct societal impact in the country.

At Nokia's newly inaugurated 6G Lab in Bengaluru, the two partners will pursue three core areas of research - 6G radio technologies, 6G architecture and the application of machine learning into the 6G air interface - and will develop reference architectures, software frameworks and algorithms, to contribute their joint research to the next-generation of wireless technology and standards ecosystem.

Commenting on this partnership, Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia, said, "The importance of India on the global telecommunications stage cannot be overemphasized. We're proud to work with the brightest minds in Indian science and academia to ensure 6G is a force multiplier for the Indian economy. Together we will help realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India as a leader in 6G standardization, development and implementation. And by exploring 6G use cases specific to India, we will ensure that 6G addresses the unique needs of the subcontinent."

The collaboration will focus on the following use cases to help shape the evolution of cellular infrastructure to cater to the societal needs of large and developing countries like India:

  • Creating more sustainable and energy-efficient communications systems
  • Improving resiliency and reliability of networks for critical communications
  • Using AI and developing "Network as Sensor" technologies to improve transportation safety, augment healthcare and increase access to education.

Nokia's 6G lab in Bengaluru is a first-of-its-kind research facility that aims to accelerate the development of fundamental technologies and innovative use cases underpinned by 6G technology as well as foster collaboration between Nokia and India's academic community.

"IISc is very privileged to contribute to India's mission to be a front-line contributor in design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030, as envisioned in the Bharat 6G Vision document released by the Prime Minister of India," said Professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc.

