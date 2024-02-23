China securities regulator to step up fraud crackdown

China's securities regulator said on Friday it would step up crackdowns on fraudulent listings, accounting scams and misappropriation of funds by big shareholders.

In its first press conference since the appointment of a new chairman, the watchdog also said it would hit insider trading and market manipulation more precisely and effectively, removing regulatory blind spots.

