Left Menu

Bristol Myers Squibb inaugurates USD 100 mn IT, drug development facility in Hyderabad

This marks an important milestone and investment in our vibrant community, offering opportunities for our rich talent pool here to work at the forefront of science and innovation. Christopher Boerner said, Our new innovation hub in Hyderabad will accelerate drug development and enhance our digital capabilities.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 14:54 IST
Bristol Myers Squibb inaugurates USD 100 mn IT, drug development facility in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Bristol Myers Squibb, a global biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced the official opening of its USD 100 million new facility here.

A press release from the firm said the state-of-the-art site will expand the company's global drug development and IT and digital capabilities and is expected to be home to over 1,500 employees.

The new site expands Bristol Myers Squibb's global footprint and will serve as an innovation hub, as the company writes the next chapter in its history. The company has invested over USD 100 million in the creation of this cutting-edge facility, it said.

The facility was officially opened in the presence of Telangana Minister for Industries D Sridhar Babu, Christopher Boerner, Chief Executive Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb and Greg Meyers, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb, among others.

Sridhar Babu said, "I am delighted to celebrate the opening of Bristol Myers Squibb's site in Hyderabad. This marks an important milestone and investment in our vibrant community, offering opportunities for our rich talent pool here to work at the forefront of science and innovation.'' Christopher Boerner said, "Our new innovation hub in Hyderabad will accelerate drug development and enhance our digital capabilities. This investment also enables us to further diversify our global workforce by adding world-class local talent and strengthening our ability to positively impact patients everywhere."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024