US places trade restrictions on Sandvine, Chengdu Beizhan -notice

The U.S. Commerce Department has imposed trade restrictions on Chengdu Beizhan Electronics Co and Sandvine Inc, placing them on its entity list, according to a U.S. government notice posted online on Monday.

U.S. officials added Sandvine to its entity list for supplying technology to the Egyptian government, "where it is used in mass web-monitoring and censorship to block news as well as target political actors and human rights activists," according to the Federal Register.

Chengdu was added for acquiring U.S. origin items on behalf of an entity already on entity list, the notice said.

