Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Indian IT major Infosys has renewed its digital innovation partnership with the ATP Tour until 2026. The extension will leverage Infosys' prowess in digital technologies like AI, data analytics and cloud computing to enhance fan experience and player performance in professional tennis.

Building on the success of their long-standing partnership, Infosys and ATP will now focus on new AI-driven digital innovations powered by Infosys Topaz to personalize experiences for players and fans.

Commenting on this renewed partnership, "We're thrilled to renew our partnership with Infosys until 2026. Over the years, Infosys' expertise in AI, technology and sustainability has yielded groundbreaking digital innovations that have elevated experiences for players and fans, and also grow the global tennis fan base. We're excited to further leverage Infosys' expertise across the digital landscape of men's professional tennis over the next three years."

Besides ATP, Infosys has developed a significant and growing relationship with tennis as the official Digital Innovation Partner for the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Additionally, tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Iga Świątek are brand ambassadors for Infosys.

"We are proud and excited to extend our relationship with the ATP - it was our first partnership in the world of sports and has been integral to our global brand outreach. We are enthusiastic about the next phase of AI-powered digital innovations, driven by Infosys Topaz, which will demonstrate to all our stakeholders how we can amplify the potential of this sport, especially through AI," said Sumit Virmani, EVP & Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys.