Musk says X is considering removing likes, reposts from content

Elon Musk said on Wednesday that his social media platform X is considering getting rid of showing the number of likes and reposts on each post. While speaking at the Morgan Stanley technology, media and telecom conference, Musk also said X is a few months away from receiving approval for a money transmitter license in New York.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 02:36 IST
Elon Musk said on Wednesday that his social media platform X is considering getting rid of showing the number of likes and reposts on each post.

While speaking at the Morgan Stanley technology, media and telecom conference, Musk also said X is a few months away from receiving approval for a money transmitter license in New York. The platform formerly known as Twitter is seeking to add money features to the app, which Musk has previously said would include the ability to send payments to other users. Receiving licenses in each U.S. state is a step toward building those features.

Musk said the information could clutter content on X. Since taking over the company, he has also added the number of views to each post.

