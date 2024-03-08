Rupert Murdoch gets engaged, New York Times reports
Former Fox and News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch is engaged, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
According to the report, Murdoch's office said he planned to marry his girlfriend, Elena Zhukova, 67, a retired molecular biologist that he started dating in the summer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
