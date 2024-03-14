FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it will oversee a SpaceX-led investigation into a mishap involving both the booster and the Starship vehicle.

SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try earlier on Thursday, making it much farther than before with a cruise through low orbit before being destroyed during a return to Earth.

