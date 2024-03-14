Left Menu

Indian state fuel retailers to cut petrol, diesel prices as election nears

The retail price of a litre of petrol and diesel will both fall by 2 rupees ($0.0241) in Delhi to 94.72 rupees and 87.62 rupees respectively, the petroleum ministry said in a post on social media platform X. The new prices will be effective from 6 a.m. local time on Friday, the ministry said, adding the lower prices would also help control inflation and increase consumer confidence and spending.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:15 IST
Indian state fuel retailers to cut petrol, diesel prices as election nears

Indian state fuel retailers will cut petrol and diesel prices from Friday, the first change in about two years, ahead of the expected announcement of a date for national elections. The retail price of a litre of petrol and diesel will both fall by 2 rupees ($0.0241) in Delhi to 94.72 rupees and 87.62 rupees respectively, the petroleum ministry said in a post on social media platform X.

The new prices will be effective from 6 a.m. local time on Friday, the ministry said, adding the lower prices would also help control inflation and increase consumer confidence and spending. Opinion polls predict an easy victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the vote for members of the lower house of parliament.

"Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 5.8 million heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 60 million cars and 270 million two-wheelers," the ministry said. The price reductions will vary from city to city due to local taxes.

India's annual retail inflation in February rose at a faster than expected pace due to elevated food prices. Annual retail inflation dipped to 5.09% in February from 5.10% in January, but was higher than the 5.02% forecast in a Reuters poll of 42 economists.

Earlier this month, India decided to cut the cost of a cooking gas cylinder by 100 rupees, in a move seen as targeting female voters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024